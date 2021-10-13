Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Short Interest Down 77.3% in September

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRSA. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 6.0% during the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,234,000 after acquiring an additional 69,468 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,120,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 6.7% during the first quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 747,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 47,040 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $6,746,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $6,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarissa Capital Acquisition alerts:

Sarissa Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.