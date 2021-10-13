SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,511 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.47% of SBA Communications worth $162,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 10.9% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,951,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,588,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $333.92 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $369.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $349.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.13 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total value of $17,884,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.75.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

