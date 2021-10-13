Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Short Interest Update

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, a growth of 222.8% from the September 15th total of 39,100 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Schmitt Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Schmitt Industries alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schmitt Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) by 109.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,020 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.22% of Schmitt Industries worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMIT opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $15.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.87. Schmitt Industries has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $8.38.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative net margin of 102.86% and a negative return on equity of 102.44%. The company had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter.

About Schmitt Industries

Schmitt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and markets measurement and process control systems. It operates through the following segments: Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures and sells high precision test and measurement products The Ice Cream segment invests in creamery manufacturing and consumer retailing.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Schmitt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schmitt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.