Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) received a €150.00 ($176.47) price target from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SU. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €147.33 ($173.33).

Shares of EPA SU opened at €139.22 ($163.79) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($89.81). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €149.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is €139.23.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

