Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,305,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,846,000 after purchasing an additional 412,008 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,456,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,560,000 after purchasing an additional 148,868 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,125,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,022,000 after purchasing an additional 86,506 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 840,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after purchasing an additional 451,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 625,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,772,000 after purchasing an additional 37,693 shares in the last quarter.

SCHR opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.95. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $56.29 and a twelve month high of $58.57.

