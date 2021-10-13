Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,914,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,907 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha were worth $19,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter.

SSAAU traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $9.99. 139,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,678. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

