Scirocco Energy (LON:SCIR) Shares Up 4.9%

Scirocco Energy Plc (LON:SCIR) shares shot up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.08 ($0.01). 4,091,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 3,241,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.90. The stock has a market cap of £7.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38.

Scirocco Energy Company Profile (LON:SCIR)

Scirocco Energy Plc acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration, development, and production oil and gas assets primarily in Europe, Africa, and the Americas. The company holds 25% interest in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; 8.39% interest in the Kiliwani North Development License; and 12.03% interest in Helium One license located in Tanzania.

