Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Trading 1.1% Higher

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (LON:SMT)’s stock price traded up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,395.50 ($18.23) and last traded at GBX 1,393 ($18.20). 1,604,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 3,224,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,378 ($18.00).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,378.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,287.73. The company has a market capitalization of £19.67 billion and a PE ratio of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:SMT)

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

