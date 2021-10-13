Scrypta Price Tops $0.0027 on Exchanges (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 79.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 13th. In the last seven days, Scrypta has traded down 76.8% against the U.S. dollar. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $50,337.18 and $213.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00034008 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000544 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000040 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000120 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 21,177,548 coins and its circulating supply is 18,377,548 coins. The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

