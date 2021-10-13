Scrypta Price Tops $0.0116 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 13th. Scrypta has a market cap of $214,009.94 and $232.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Scrypta has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00030793 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001060 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000115 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Token (BTCT) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

Scrypta (LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 21,186,791 coins and its circulating supply is 18,386,791 coins. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

