ScS Group (LON:SCS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $459.68

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 459.68 ($6.01) and traded as low as GBX 265 ($3.46). ScS Group shares last traded at GBX 265.50 ($3.47), with a volume of 57,497 shares trading hands.

SCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on ScS Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price target on ScS Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get ScS Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.75. The company has a market cap of £100.92 million and a P/E ratio of 5.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 290.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 459.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from ScS Group’s previous dividend of $3.00.

About ScS Group (LON:SCS)

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for ScS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.