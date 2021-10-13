Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4,400.00

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4,400.00 and last traded at $4,166.99, with a volume of 1949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4,114.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $151.56 EPS for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEB. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 117.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 16.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 24.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 1,047.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

About Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

