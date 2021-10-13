Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.09

Shares of Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.09 and traded as low as $2.90. Second Sight Medical Products shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 454,161 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYES. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Second Sight Medical Products by 874.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,036 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 339,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Second Sight Medical Products by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,376 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 35,132 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Second Sight Medical Products by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Second Sight Medical Products during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Second Sight Medical Products during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.83% of the company’s stock.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of implantable visual prosthetics. It offers Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device intended to provide artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

