Seeyond Purchases 257 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Seeyond’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Seeyond’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 249,281.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 104.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after acquiring an additional 597,326 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after acquiring an additional 326,300 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 168.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $831,604,000 after acquiring an additional 252,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 265.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 290,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $601,827,000 after acquiring an additional 211,350 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,097.60.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $20.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,754.89. 22,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,418. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,806.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,569.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,514.62 and a 52-week high of $2,936.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total value of $130,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 508,728 shares of company stock valued at $459,355,508. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

