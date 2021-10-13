Seeyond Reduces Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Seeyond decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,434 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.7% of Seeyond’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Seeyond’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $44,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.21. The stock had a trading volume of 253,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,324,665. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $85.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.18.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

