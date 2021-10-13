Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) VP Sells $102,073.50 in Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $102,073.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SMTC traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.76. 395,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,284. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.73 and a 200 day moving average of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SMTC shares. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 400.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 39,954 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Semtech by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,148,000 after acquiring an additional 502,872 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth $2,752,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

