Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) Stock Rating Lowered by Panmure Gordon

Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) was downgraded by Panmure Gordon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SNIRF. Investec upgraded Senior from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt lowered Senior to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Senior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNIRF opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.52. Senior has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $2.43.

Senior Plc designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems. The company operates its business through two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers various products and systems for structures, fluid conveyance, and gas turbine engines, such as airframe and system components & assemblies, high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, sensors and assemblies, fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting & control.

