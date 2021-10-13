Sentinel Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $571,794.00 (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 13th. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $152.18 million and $571,794.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 12,740,946,254 coins and its circulating supply is 5,161,331,371 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.