Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $109.77

Shares of Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 109.77 ($1.43) and traded as low as GBX 108 ($1.41). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 109 ($1.42), with a volume of 1,714,050 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 111.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 109.77.

Get Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, insider Sandra Platts purchased 372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £416.64 ($544.34).

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile (LON:SEQI)

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.