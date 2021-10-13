Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $146.89

Shares of Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.89 ($1.92) and traded as high as GBX 229.50 ($3.00). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 224 ($2.93), with a volume of 600,287 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 181.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 146.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £600.90 million and a P/E ratio of -140.00.

Serica Energy Company Profile (LON:SQZ)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

