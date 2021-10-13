SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 11,931 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 290.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,931 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of OSI Systems worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSIS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,063,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,999,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $8,169,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,083,000 after acquiring an additional 68,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 545,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,463,000 after acquiring an additional 53,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $1,453,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 231,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,423,701.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $2,366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,780 shares in the company, valued at $49,759,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,529 shares of company stock worth $5,046,483. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

OSIS opened at $95.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.81 and a 200 day moving average of $97.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.06. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.31 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

