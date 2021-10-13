SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sun Communities by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,124,000 after acquiring an additional 577,303 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Sun Communities by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at $138,583,062. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.43.

SUI opened at $192.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.96. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.01 and a 1-year high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

