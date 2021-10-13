SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APLS. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after purchasing an additional 777,453 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,285,000 after buying an additional 596,820 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $13,903,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 968.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after buying an additional 226,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $11,220,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $681,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $155,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,868,341.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $283,050 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

APLS stock opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.73. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.