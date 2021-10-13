SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 36,141 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 813.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,582 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 36,141 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLR. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $53.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.99.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.81.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.