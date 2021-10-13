SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 6,120 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HXL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at $407,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

NYSE:HXL opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.89.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.30 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

