SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 7,334 Shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 1.48% of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLIX. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 130.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000.

Shares of CLIX opened at $68.29 on Wednesday. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $104.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.74 and its 200-day moving average is $77.60.

