SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,038 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in UGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI stock opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.17.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. UGI’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. UGI’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UGI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

