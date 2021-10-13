SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 77.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Minerals Technologies worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 19.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,746,000 after acquiring an additional 322,358 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 12.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 952,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,965,000 after acquiring an additional 102,732 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 785,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,187,000 after acquiring an additional 108,331 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 556,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,897,000 after acquiring an additional 20,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

NYSE MTX opened at $71.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day moving average is $78.13. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.37 and a 12-month high of $88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.64 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Equities analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Minerals Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.