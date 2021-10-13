SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 38.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,796,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,926 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 108.2% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,589,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,788,000 after purchasing an additional 826,229 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 191.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,115,000 after purchasing an additional 588,807 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,835,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,859,000 after purchasing an additional 440,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 44.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 890,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,840,000 after purchasing an additional 273,160 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84 and a beta of 0.73. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

