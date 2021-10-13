SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,044 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11,040.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $103.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.51 and its 200-day moving average is $114.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.31 and a beta of 0.70. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $74.25 and a 52-week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $485,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $587,373.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,108 shares of company stock worth $16,178,016 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

