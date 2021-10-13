SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.8% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 34.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,219,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,237,000 after buying an additional 417,285 shares in the last quarter. 40.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RY stock opened at $102.91 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $67.78 and a twelve month high of $106.40. The company has a market cap of $146.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 58.68%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RY. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.98.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

