SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 557.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 125,289 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 418,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 44,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $403,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,089,828 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $9,993,722.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 46,828,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,417,134.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,218,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,175 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ET. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

