SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 631.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,318 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Velodyne Lidar worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 2,585.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 209,610 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 18.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VLDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Velodyne Lidar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

In other news, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 30,005 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $276,946.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,108.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 40,348 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $306,644.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 104,342 shares in the company, valued at $792,999.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,656 shares of company stock worth $1,095,106. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

VLDR opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 71.29% and a negative net margin of 293.18%. The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

