SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 57.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 38,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 12,270.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 117,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 116,323 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 24.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,104,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $70,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $3,342,481.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $56.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.94 and a 200-day moving average of $75.29. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.57 and a 52 week high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

