SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 240.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEIC opened at $59.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $64.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.57.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.