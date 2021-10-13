SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.62 Million in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 131,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of SunOpta at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STKL. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

SunOpta stock opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $962.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.95. SunOpta Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $17.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

