SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 136,848 Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 136,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.11% of Costamare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMRE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Costamare by 352.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,394,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Costamare by 40.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after acquiring an additional 496,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,855,000 after buying an additional 278,330 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 362,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 254,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 241,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

CMRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. raised their target price on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costamare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

CMRE stock opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Costamare Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Costamare had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $166.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.03 million. Equities analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

