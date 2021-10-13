SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 185.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 96,617 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Golden Ocean Group worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 27.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.78. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $12.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.43%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.14%. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOGL. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. Pareto Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.