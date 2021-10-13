SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 46,730 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 22,167 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terex alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEX opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.62. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.12 million. Research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

Terex Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.