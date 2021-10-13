SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,935 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Weis Markets worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,078,000 after buying an additional 154,100 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the first quarter worth about $2,996,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 177.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 50,140 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the first quarter worth about $2,203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 20.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after buying an additional 26,922 shares in the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $56.12 on Wednesday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.78.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

