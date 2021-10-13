SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 124,278 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 74.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124,278 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 33.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5,464.8% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Capital One Financial cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.77.

OHI opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.