SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 12,442 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,442 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 5.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 3.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.22.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $174.83 on Wednesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.64 and a 1-year high of $184.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

