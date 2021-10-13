SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 125,779 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 75.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,779 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

REM stock opened at $37.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.52.

