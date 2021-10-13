SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 154,831 Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,831 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,904 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of BRF in the 1st quarter worth about $11,031,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BRF by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,484,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,343 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of BRF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,053,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRF by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,778,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRFS opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30. Brf S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 11.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

BRFS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

