SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 20,354 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,354 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $131.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.93. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $96.66 and a one year high of $143.30.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

