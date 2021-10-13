SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,165 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,858 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MANH. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $152.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.92 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.53. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $83.74 and a one year high of $167.75.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

