SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 50,907 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,907 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 132,558 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 226,443 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 30.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 275,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLD. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

NYSE:COLD opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average of $37.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -111.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

