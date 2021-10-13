SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,338 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $146.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $137.66 and a 12 month high of $185.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.71.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNR. cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.71.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.