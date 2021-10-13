SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,997 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 10,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATO opened at $88.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.97. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATO. Argus lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

