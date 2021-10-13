SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 75.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,990 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 65.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,091,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,229,000 after buying an additional 2,407,752 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 182.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,208,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,816 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 105.5% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,000 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $59,724,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 690.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 861,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,544,000 after purchasing an additional 752,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $69.33 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.45.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.